Six Flags Darien Lake hosts job fair looking to fill positions for the 2025 season
DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — For anyone looking for a summer job, Six Flags Darien Lake is hosting a job fair on Saturday, with 1,5000 jobs available for the 2025 season.
The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Darien Lake Hotel, where people will be able to apply, interview and be hired all in one day.
Some of the open positions include:
- Food and beverage associates
- Ride operators
- Lifeguards
- Sales associates for merchandise
- Park services attendants
- Hotel and campground associates
To see all of the positions available, click here.