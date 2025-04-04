Six Flags Darien Lake hosts job fair looking to fill positions for the 2025 season

By News10NBC

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — For anyone looking for a summer job, Six Flags Darien Lake is hosting a job fair on Saturday, with 1,5000 jobs available for the 2025 season.

The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Darien Lake Hotel, where people will be able to apply, interview and be hired all in one day.

Some of the open positions include:

  • Food and beverage associates
  • Ride operators
  • Lifeguards
  • Sales associates for merchandise
  • Park services attendants
  • Hotel and campground associates

To see all of the positions available, click here.