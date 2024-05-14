Six nonprofits recognized for helping bridge gap in healthcare

We all know you should get routine checkups, go to the dentist and get screened for certain diseases. But not everyone can.

It’s a healthcare gap that local nonprofits are trying to bridge. Several were recognized Tuesday morning for their educational outreach and direct care.

Dr. Lisa Harris, chief medical officer for Excellus BlueCross BlueShield says some demographics miss out on care considerably more than others — a problem that the six nonprofits recognized Tuesday are working to fix.

The nonprofits recognized are Common Ground Health; Monroe County Family Coalition; Genesee Parish Outreach Center; Rise Up Rochester Inc.; Cancer Support Community at Gilda’s Club; and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

This report will be updated.