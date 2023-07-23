Six people hospitalized, 2 critically injured after crash in Genesee Falls

GENESEE FALLS, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two cars Saturday afternoon.

At 1:48 p.m. officials say the crash happened at the intersections of State Route 19A and Denton Corners Road in the Town of Genesee Falls.

Multiple people were injured in the crash. Following an investigation, officials say a 2019 Honda Odyssey, driven by 43-year-old Shilah Muhit of Queens, was driving eastbound on Denton Corners Road. Witnesses say Muhit didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection with State Route 19A.

Muhit drove into the intersection and into the path of the incoming 2011 Chevy Silverado traveling southbound.

Officials say Muhit had nine total passengers in her vehicle that occupies eight people. A 10-year-old child was found in the vehicle with no seatbelt and two other adults were seated in the vehicle without seatbelts.

Six occupants from Muhits vehicle were brought to hospitals, two of which with critical injuries are currently at Strong Memorial Hospital. The other four occupants , along with two occupants from the Chevy Silverado, were treated by Wyoming County Community Health System for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say Muhit was given a traffic citation for failing to yield to the stop sign and for having a passenger under age 12 with no seatbelt. The other two adults in the car were also issues citations for not wearing seatbelts.