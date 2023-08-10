Six people safe after sailboat capsizes in Irondequoit Bay

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Five children and an instructor are safe after their sailboat capsized today in Irondequoit Bay.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the kids, ages 10-13, and their instructor were on a sailboard, turning in the wind. The wind caught it, and the boat capsized, the sheriff’s office said. All of them were wearing lifejackets, and people in the area brought them ashore.

One of them was being checked out at the hospital for minor injuries.