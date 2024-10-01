Six teens arrested after ‘night of chaos’ in Pittsford involving stolen cars

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says at least seven cars were stolen or the target of theft in Pittsford over the weekend, with one stolen car driving toward a deputy.

Six teenagers were arrested that night. Deputies say this comes amid a surge in stolen cars on the county’s east side and a “night of chaos”.

The first case happened on Saturday around 11:20 p.m. Deputies spotted a stolen Kia SUV with damage leaving a parking lot at St. John Fisher University. MCSO says the car refused to stop and drove toward a deputy before driving through several lawns and escaping.

Half an hour later, deputies went to Kurt Road after getting a report of a stolen Kia being abandoned in a driveway and the people inside running away. They determined that it was stolen from Hunters Run.

While searching for suspects, deputies learned about a different case of a stolen car. They found a license plate from a Hyundai that was reported stolen from Kendon Road. Soon after, around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a crash involving two cars that were racing on Concord Drive. They learned that one of the cars involved was the Hyundai reported stolen.

After that, a Toyota sped down East Street and came close to hitting deputies. The driver of that car crashed into a tree after losing control on a turn at the intersection of East Street and East Jefferson Road. Deputies say the tree stopped the car from driving into the Erie Canal.

Deputies detained five teens at the scene and found a sixth with a K9 unit. They say the driver is a repeat offender. According to deputies, the teens went through a car on Brickston Drive, stealing a purse and its contents. Deputies say they also found a Hyundai on the same street with a damaged steering column, a sign that someone tried to steal it.

All six teens, ages 14 to 16, were taken to the hospital for evaluation. They were charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and given appearance tickets for court at the hospital.

Credit: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office