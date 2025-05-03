Sixth annual ‘Casino Night’ raises funds for area’s only burn center at URMC

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The sixth annual “Casino Night” fundraiser for the Kessler Burn Center at URMC took place at the Strathallan on East Avenue. Guests participated in gambling, grazing, and a silent auction, all in support of the only burn center in the area.

“I can’t say thank you enough from the bottom of my heart. Again, I’m alive because of all of you here, and every day is a blessing when I wake up and my eyes open. I’m very thankful,” said Timothy Mangus, a burn patient treated at the center.

These fundraisers have raised more than $30,000 for the Kessler Center to date.

