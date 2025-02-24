Sixth corrections officer arraigned on murder charge in beating death of Robert Brooks
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — A sixth corrections officer has been arraigned on a murder charge in the death of Robert Brooks, the Greece man who was beaten at Marcy Correctional Facility.
Nicholas Kieffer, 33, appeared before an Oneida County Court judge on Monday morning. He pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and posted a bond of $250,000. Kiefer is due back in court on March 31 for a pre-trial conference.
Five other corrections officers were arraigned on murder charges on Thursday after the judge unsealed an indictment in Brooks’ death. All defendants posted bond and are expected back in court on March 31. In addition, three other prison staff members were charged with manslaughter and another with tampering with evidence.
Bodycam video shows prison staff beating Brooks in a medical exam room on Dec. 9 at the Oneida County prison. He died in the hospital the next day.
Brooks had been incarcerated at Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome and was transferred to Marcy Correctional Facility the day he was beaten. The Onondaga County Medical Examiner determined that Brooks died from compression of the neck and multiple blunt impact injuries.
After the beating, seventeen employees at Marcy Correctional Facility were suspended without pay or resigned. That includes two nurses.
RELATED:
- Father of Robert Brooks speaks about prison reform at State Legislature hearing (Feb. 14)
- Community calls for reform after Robert Brooks’ death (Feb. 4)
- Father of beaten inmate, Robert Brooks, seeks justice and change in Rochester (Jan. 31)
- Ben Crump speaks about education, Robert Brooks’ death, and other topics during visit to Rochester (Jan. 18)
- ‘He deserved to live’; Family files lawsuit in death of Robert Brooks and shares memories (Jan. 15)
- AG’s Office aims to withdraw from defending corrections officers in four lawsuits (Jan. 27)
- Former inmate speaks out about prison violence after video of Robert Brooks’ beating released (Jan. 8)
- ‘This killing must be a catalyst for change’: Robert Brooks’ son speaks out at rally (Dec. 31)
- Local faith leaders demand accountability, systemic changes after inmate dies after beating (Dec. 30)
- ‘Heartbroken’: Prison reform advocate calls Marcy Correctional Facility video ‘dehumanizing’ (Dec. 30)
- ‘Completely inexplicable’: Family attorney reacts to body cam video of Robert Brooks’ beating in prison (Dec. 28)