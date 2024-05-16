Sparse turnout at public hearings for CityGate development proposals

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The public had the chance to weigh in on some major development proposals for CityGate, including a TopGolf location on Thursday. However, turnout was slim.

Eriketa Cost, News10NBC, tried to ask questions at the meeting but was told this wasn’t a space for questions, just comments. The only comment came from a Monroe County legislator.

The first meeting was for a proposal from Del Monte Lodge to develop a hotel on the city’s portion, to the left of REI. The idea is that the rooms can help lodge visitors who come for TopGolf. This would go on undeveloped land behind Costco.

A representative for Del Monte told Cost that the master developer is real estate company Streamline.

Democratic legislator Rachel Barnhart has been a critic of the tax incentives being offered by the County’s Industrial Development Agency (COMIDA). She says TopGolf doesn’t need help from Monroe County taxpayers, adding, “TopGolf should be courting us not the other way around.”

One woman came out to learn more and shared some concerns that haven’t been heard yet.

“My kids grew up playing in the creeks, they played in the fields and all these fields seem to be concrete and mortar,” she said. “To be honest with you the deer population, you see animals run over in traffic, they have no space to go and that is a concern for me.”

COMIDA will vote next Tuesday on whether to approve tax abatements for TopGolf or not. The total cost would be more than $4.4 million over at least ten years.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.