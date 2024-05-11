Small Business Circle adds focus on local entrepreneurs to Lilac Festival

Small Business Circle added to Lilac Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Lilac Festival, in its second day on Saturday, has a new space called the Small Business Circle. The space, which is exclusively for small businesses located in Rochester, is found just past the Art in the Park on Reservoir Avenue.

During both weekends of the 10-day festival, Art in the Park brings creators from all over New York to show off and sell their handmade goods. The Small Business Circle focuses on Rochester businesses, and a slightly smaller commitment, according to the organizers. That makes it easier for small businesses that are just starting out to take part.

From the customer’s side, it just expands your shopping opportunities.

Organizers say things like this circle are what make the Lilac Festival such a huge economic engine for Rochester and Monroe County. While the festival is free, all the food to eat and stuff to buy bring money to the city and county. It also brings that income to each one of the businesses.

One of them is Rochester’s Fashion Fusion by RK.

“I’ve got all Indian handmade jewelry, handmade shoes, clutches, and that’s what we’re selling over here,” Krinpreet Singh, co-founder of Fashion Fusion by RK, said.

Reagan Burns, the festival’s director of marketing, said, “This is going right back into the community that they love. Same with the festival, right when they buy our official merch, i’ts going right back into the festival in an effort to continue to prove this experience locally.”

The Small Business Circle runs at the same time as Art in the Park, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturdays and from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. both Sundays. The festival itself runs until 8:30 p.m. each day. For a schedule of events, click here.