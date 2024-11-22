Small Business Council aims to fight food insecurity through Thanksgiving drive

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thanksgiving is just around the corner and thousands of families across the Rochester area need help with putting food on the table.

The Small Business Council asked companies to set up collection boxes for food donations. The companies will drop off the donations to Innovative Field on Friday. You can learn how to donate food or cash to the drive here.

Small Business Council board member Katarina Polozie said the food drive has collected the cash equivalent of $1.25 million in donations to families in need in the course of 20 years.

“I think it’s wonderful to understand the need in your community. And also, there’s over 30 organizations that we do benefit as part of this food drive,” she said.

This year, about 150 businesses and 200 volunteers are involved in the donations drive. News10NBC has been involved in the drive for years. On Saturday, volunteers will distribute the donations to organizations across the community that address food insecurity.

“There’s always more need than we actually can provide. So, you know, every year we try to even provide more.” Polozie said.