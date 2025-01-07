Police: Thieves caught on camera stealing $90k from jewelry store at the Mall at Greece Ridge

GREECE, N.Y. – The Greece Police Department is investigating a robbery at Dubai Jewelry at the Greece Ridge Mall on Monday at 6:44 p.m.

Police say eight suspects went into the mall six went to Dubai Jewelry, while two stayed nearby. The suspects, ages 15-25, wore masks and gloves, jumped over the counter, and used a baseball bat to smash display cases.

There was about $90,000 of jewelry stolen, and there was $3,000 in damages to display cases.

Store security tried to stop the suspects, but were threatened with a baseball bat. Suspects ran to the food court to the exit, another security officer was almost hit by a baseball bat by one of the suspects.

The suspects left in a dark Chevrolet Malibu.

Rochester Police found the car empty on Lang Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greece Police Department at (585) 865-9200, the GPD tip line at 585-581-4016, or email tips to GPDTips@GreeceNY.gov.