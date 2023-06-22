Smithsonian exhibit features cell phones recycled by Brockport company

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Sunnking, an electronics recycling company in Brockport that News10NBC profiled about its four-day work week, has a major role in a new exhibit at the Smithsonian Museum.

The company is sending hundreds of locally recycled cell phones to the museum in Washington DC for its exhibit titled “Cellphone: Unseen Connections”.

The exhibit highlights the evolution of cell phones and their impact on society. It spans the entirety of cellphone history, complete with interactive displays, video installations, and other multimedia experiences.

“As a company committed to sustainability and e-waste reduction, it’s an incredible honor to have our history, story, and community be a part of the celebration of this exhibit,” says Adam Shine, President of Sunnking.

Sunnking will also have two employee profiles featured in the exhibit which opens on Friday, June 23. The company says its display is a reminder of the e-waste crisis and the role recycling plays in addressing it.