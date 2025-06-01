Smoke alarm foundation ensures access to life-saving devices in honor of Gates firefighter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – First Responder Park hosted a fundraiser on Saturday afternoon for the Joe Manuse Smoke Alarm Foundation. The event was held in honor of Joe Manuse, a Gates firefighter who died in 2019 from complications due to a bee sting. The foundation was established to continue his work of keeping the community safe.

The fundraiser featured food, raffles, music, and more. Joe’s brother, Claudio Manuse, spoke about his legacy.

“He loved educating children, loved educating the public just in general, mostly about fire prevention,” said Claudio Manuse. “And that’s why a lot of that’s been incorporated into this event today.”

The foundation ensures smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are available to all fire departments in Monroe and Ontario County.

