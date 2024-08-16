Smoke shop on East Avenue raided by state

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local smoke shop was raided by the state Thursday.

Upscale Smoke, on East Avenue in Rochester, has a sign on the front door. It reads: “This business is ordered to stop illegal activity,” and illicit cannabis has been seized from the store.

It notes illegal cannabis has not been tested or approved and can pose a threat to public health and safety.

News10NBC reached out to the state’s Office of Cannabis Management to find out how much was taken and if the shop is facing any fines.