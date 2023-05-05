Snapchat threat to blow up school circulates in Hilton, deemed a hoax

HILTON, N.Y. – The Hilton Central School District is debunking a social media threat. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the threat is a hoax – the latest to affect the school district.

The message going around Friday mentions shooting up a school, but does not mention Hilton.

In a message to families, the district says a high school student came forward about the threat, which was shared on Snapchat by a student at Merton Williams Middle School. It was then shared among other students and parents, causing alarm.

“Thank you to the high school student who came forward to their administrator to share the initial concern so we could quickly investigate as opposed to resharing it further,” the district’s message says.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.

RELATED STORIES: