Inside the heightened RNC security through the eyes of local delegates

MILWAUKEE – The Republican National Convention is underway in Milwaukee with heightened security just two days after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

“Everything changed on Saturday, you get shot and people were killed at your rally, you have to talk about bringing the county together,” said Larry Staub, an RNC delegate from Monroe County.

Trump is reportedly planning to address the delegates on Thursday with a message of unity.

“Usually these are fun, exciting… a lot of joviality, I think this is going to be a more serious convention, I really do and I think that our candidate, President Trump is really stressing now a unity theme and hopefully that carries throughout the country because the temperature has been dialed up for a while and it would be nice to see it taken down a few notches,” Staub said.

News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke spoke with Pat Reilly, the Monroe County GOP Chair and a delegate at the convention, about the feeling among the thousands of Republicans in Milwaukee.

“Of course, there’s a lot of different emotions that are batting around, clearly myself and others initially, I think anger is the emotion first but then we get past that, we’re all committed to the country and the process and all of that and actually this week at the convention, this is the process for which we get even if you will, right so we get our candidate on the ballot and we get him elected,” Reilly said.

While the actual work at the convention gets underway, there is a heightened visual security presence in and around all the RNC venues.

“From what I’ve seen so far, I am sitting in probably the safest place in this country right now. The police presence is off the charts, you can tell that there’s police that have come from across the country that are here, working together. There is secret service everywhere. We all saw the videos over the weekend but if you look up at buildings, there are snipers everywhere. They’ve erected this fenced perimeter around where we all are, if you don’t have your credential passes you’re not getting in. There’s metal detectors, I’m feeling pretty safe,” Reilly said.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.