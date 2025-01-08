Snow plow driver hit by car while getting out of truck in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.Y. – At 9:07 p.m. Tuesday, Rochester Police say a 36-year-old city snow plow driver was hit by a car as he got out of the snow plow truck at Lake Avenue and Latta Road.

The victim was taken to Strong Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The investigation found that the driver of the car that hit the victim, a 72-year-old woman from Greece, was trying to go around the plow. She was given traffic tickets.