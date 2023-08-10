‘So it’s just kind of a never ending tide of animals’: Verona Street in need of adopters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Animal Services is still operating over capacity — caring for more cats and dogs than it has room for.

A free adoption event last Saturday called “Pups in the Park” found new homes for a few, but the need remains.

The Verona Street Shelter had a goal of finding ten dogs new homes by the end of last week’s Pups in the Park. They exceeded that goal — 13 dogs were adopted in four hours. Five cats found new homes as well.

But that is far from enough.

“It made some space for us temporarily, but the reality is that dogs come in everyday. People will surrender dogs to the shelter, our animal service officers will go out on calls for lost animals. So, it’s just kind of a never ending tide of animals coming in that need loving homes,” Community Relations and Engagement Coordinator at Verona Street Shelter David Langley said.

News10NBC told you last week how they’re backlogged on spay and neuter surgeries.

Normally the shelter doesn’t adopt out an animal that’s intact, but they are now because they’re so desperate to make room. Verona Street is giving out vouchers for pet parents to return for the free procedure, stressing how important it is to help curb pet overpopulation.

“Our front desk tried to provide all the reasons why it’s really in the best interest of the animal to have them altered — health wise, behavioral wise, things like that,” Langley said.

Due to them already being over capacity, the shelter is urging owners to find another option before bringing in your animal.

“They just keep coming on in. So one thing we want to make a plea to the public on — if you can, and you’re thinking surrendering your animal and you have the time to do it, we ask that you check out some online rehoming platforms,” Langley said.

The shelter plans on doing another free adoption event on or around Labor Day.