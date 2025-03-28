Social Security changes starting Monday may require in-person identity verification for some recipients

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Changes are coming Monday for people on Social Security that might require them to physically go to a Social Security office to verify their identity.

Anita Kramer, a Social Security recipient in her 80s, is worried about the changes.

“I’m worried about Social Security. I’m worried about changes that might be made,” Kramer said.

Kramer worked her whole life and retired at 70. She relies on her Social Security. But changes in the system that start Monday say if a person is just starting Social Security or moving and changing a bank account and they can’t complete it online, they will have to physically go to one of the offices to prove their identity. Previously, this could be done over the phone.

“So to take just the people in our area to all make appointments in April to have someone look at you and say ‘yes, you are a person,’ when you’re already on the Social Security website,” Kramer said.

According to the Social Security website, these changes are to weed out fraud, waste and abuse.

“I’m okay with them trying to get out any fraud but there has to be another way you could do this and not make the people feel threatened that if they can’t make it to an office that they would lose the benefits they worked for,” Kramer said.

There are two Social Security offices in the Rochester area – one downtown and another 10 miles away in Greece. If people on Social Security are moving or changing bank accounts and they don’t have good internet access or computer skills, they need to physically go to one of these offices to make the changes and verify their identity.

News10NBC spoke with Ann Marie Cook, President and CEO of Lifespan, about the changes.

“Starting April 1st there is a change in Social Security,” Cook said. “You can go online at Social Security to do that change or you can start by phone but you have to go in person to verify your identity. That is new.”

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “Why do you think this is happening?”

Ann Marie Cook: “According to the Social Security site, just to ensure there is no fraud or abuse in the system.”

Kramer says she is nervous for herself and her friends. News10NBC explained the answer from Lifespan.

Berkeley Brean: “Are you looking at any any kind of change like that?”

Anita Kramer: “No. Mine is all updated.”

Berkeley Brean: “So you should be okay then.”

Anita Kramer: “Yeah I should be okay but I don’t just think about me.”

“I want to assure people that for most people they won’t have to do anything,” Cook said. “But we have had some people tell us that they’ve been on the phone to Social Security and wait times are so much they’ve been disconnected.”

The Social Security Administration said it has not closed any offices, although it is looking to close empty spaces that aren’t being used.

