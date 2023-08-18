Sodus man accused of driving into a house

SODUS, N.Y. — A Wayne County man was arrested after allegedly driving his vehicle into the front porch of a house on Route 14 in Sodus.

Mathias Smith, 46, of Sodus was charged with two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and second- and third-degree counts of criminal mischief.

Wayne County deputies said several individuals were arguing at the house on Route 14 near Route 104, and then Smith drove his vehicle into the front porch, almost striking two people, and then hit a parked vehicle while attempting to leave.

Smith was processed at the Wayne County Jail and arraigned. He was released to appear Sept. 5 in Sodus Town Court.