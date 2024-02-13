Sodus man accused of striking officer during Jan. 6 Capitol riots will appear in federal court

SODUS, N.Y. — A Sodus man, 55, who was charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol will appear in federal court on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice says James Weeks participated in the riots that intended to block Congress from ratifying the 2020 election and transferring presidential power to Joe Biden. According to the DOJ, video shows the Wayne County man breaching the Capitol building, striking an officer, and helping to break a window.

His court appearance will take place in Washington D.C. There is still no word on when the trial will take place. Weeks is facing felony charges including civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.