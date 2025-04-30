Sodus man suffers major injuries, airlifted to hospital after car goes airborne and hits tree

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

SODUS, N.Y. – A man was hospitalized after a serious crash on State Route 88 in Sodus on Monday afternoon.

Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies said Billy Davis went airborne after crashing into a ditch and then hit a tree.

Davis was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital for major injuries.

He is listed in guarded condition, officials said.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI