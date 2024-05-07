Sodus Point embarks on crucial $20M breakwater repair project

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

SODUS POINT, N.Y. — The historic Sodus Bay East Breakwater, a key environmental and recreational asset in Sodus Point, is set to receive a major facelift. Having served the community for over 90 years, the L-shaped stretch of concrete is isolated in the lake, breaking waves and preventing them from hitting the shore at full force.

The breakwater is beginning to succumb to the elements, with damage extensive enough to create holes large enough for a person to swim through. This project, spurred by local concern and federal funding, aims to restore this crucial structure, ensuring it continues to protect the shoreline and support local boating activities.

Resident, Tom Frank, highlighted the importance of the breakwater, recounting how the damage has progressively worsened. “We watched the pier because we actually park out there with our pontoon boat, to have the grandchildren and have fun,” Frank said. “And the holes continuously got bigger and bigger and bigger over the last few years.”

In response to the breakwater’s deteriorating condition, Senator Chuck Schumer announced that $20 million in federal funding has been allocated to repair the structure. The project is scheduled to begin in August and is expected to continue into the next summer. Despite the extensive work, both the bay and the breakwater will remain open and operational, with safety and stability improvements ongoing until completion.

The announcement has been welcomed by the Sodus Point community, including Mark Ketchum, a resident who expressed his approval of the investment. “I think it’s very cool. I like to see that Upstate New York is supported. I think it’s a beautiful place — I was a Florida resident for many years and I love it [here] and I’m glad to see our infrastructure is being built back up.”

