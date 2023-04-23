Softball benefit held in memory of slain RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – The community is still mourning Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last summer.

On Saturday Fairport High School’s softball team held a benefit tournament in his memory. Officer Mazurkiewicz and his family are from Fairport. All proceeds from the benefit went toward the RPD Locust Club.

“We wanted to the have the first pitch to open up our new field, but we waited for this particular day,” said Curt Johnson, Fairport Softball Varsity Head Coach. “To honor the family for everything they’ve done, and most certainly Tony for his service with the RPD.”

Officer Mazurkiewicz’s wife Lynn threw the first pitch.