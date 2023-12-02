Solar Eclipse art exhibit open in Webster

Solar Eclipse exhibit available in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Although it’s still months away, the total solar eclipse will be here before we know it.

Webster Parks and Recreation Center is preparing for the upcoming eclipse with an art exhibition Saturday afternoon. The exhibit feature 30 posters from eclipse artist and astronomer Dr. Tyler Nordgren — who previously featured his work in the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in 2017.

Visitors can view the exhibit from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and it will be in Webster throughout December.