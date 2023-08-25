Some areas in Rochester flooded after overnight rain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was some flooding in Rochester overnight, with some areas getting up to two inches of rain an hour.

The latest in a cluster of storms that formed over Michigan is headed our way. Rain came down at a steady pace in the city, with some cars struggling to make it through the puddles.

An ambulance got stuck trying to help a car on North Union Street near the Rochester Public Market for hours. However, most of the flooding was to the southwest of Rochester.