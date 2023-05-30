Some businesses say they’re hurting during bridge renovation in Brockport

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — The 18-month bridge rehabilitation project in Brockport has been underway for about two weeks.

The Erie Canal lift on Main Street was closed to cars on Monday as the New York State Department of Transportation worked to modernize the bridge. Renovations include replacing the bridge deck, modernizing the lifting system, and adding a fresh coat of paint over the entire bridge.

South of the canal, most business owners say they haven’t noticed a drop in traffic but across the water, some businesses say they’re hurting.

“With the bridge being out, it’s affecting not only our location but several other businesses that run on the stretch here. There has been a drop in the revenue and the sales,” said Daniel Santillo, manager at Salvatore’s of Brockport.

While cars are being redirected to other nearby bridges, the lift is still open to foot and bike traffic.