Some cats seized from Gates home now ready for adoption

The Humane Society at Lollypop Farm has taken in over 160 cats from a home in Gates. (Photo: Patrick Moussignac/WHEC)

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Some of the cats and kittens rescued from a Gates home earlier this month are now up for adoption, according to the Humane Society of Greater Rochester.

As of Monday, June 26, 165 cats had been seized from the Courtright Lane home where neighbors said they had complained about the living conditions for years. All the cats came in with respiratory issues stemming from the unsanitary conditions at the home, according to the Humane Society.

Some of the cats and kittens that were seized on the first day have been cleared through the court and medically for adoption. According to the Humane Society, they have been spayed or neutered and are listed on the society’s website at www.lollypop.org/animals/cats. As more are cleared, spayed, and neutered, they will be listed on the site for adoption, according to the society.