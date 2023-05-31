Some local elected officials could get a big pay raise

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – According to a new report from the County’s Compensation Policy Commission, some Monroe County elected officials could get a big pay raise next year.

The Monroe County executive’s salary would go from $120K to $180K, a 50% increase. The sheriff’s salary would go from more than $149K to $175K, a 17% raise.

The county clerk, legislators and others would also see a boost. County legislators could vote as soon as July on the recommendations.





