Several school districts cancel classes due to snow and wind

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As we track localized whiteout snow conditions and wind gusts throughout the region on Thursday, some school districts have decided to cancel classes.

In Genesee County, the school districts of Batavia, Byron-Bergen, Oakfield-Alabama, Pavilion, Alexander, York, and Elba are closed. Genesee Valley BOCES is also closed.

In Wyoming County, the school districts of Warsaw and Wyoming are closed. In Monroe County, Rush-Henrietta is closed. In Livingston County, Caledonia-Mumford is closed.

If you’re a school or organization that wants to post a closing on our website, you can do so here.