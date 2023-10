ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo will hold its After Hours Spooktacular this week.

From 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, you can treat yourself and the kids to pumpkin carving, face painting, trick-or-treating, and spooky surprises.

Tickets are $8 for members and $10 for everyone else. Kids 2 and younger get in free.

You can buy tickets here.