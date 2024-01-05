‘Someone who lit up every room’; Daughter of crash victim shares about father

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

WALWORTH, N.Y. — The man killed in a crash in Walworth this week is being remembered by loved ones.

Tommy Doherty died Tuesday. He was a retired Monroe County Jail deputy.

Tommy’s daughter, Bridget Turkington, says her father was full of life and never afraid to have fun. Now, she’s mourning for the man she says was taken too early.

Bridget and her husband were sitting at their kitchen table Tuesday when she got a call from her step sister. She was told her dad and his longtime girlfriend, Kari Bittner, had been hurt in a car crash and they were headed to Strong Memorial Hospital.

“They were actually scouting out some property. Three acres, I guess, over there by the golf course that they belong to,” Bridget said. “And then they were on their way headed west to go meet my stepsister for some dinner with her husband when it occurred, unfortunately.”

Tommy, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene. State Police say a car being driven by an 18-year-old hit Doherty and Bittner’s vehicle near State Route 441 and Canandaigua Road.

Bittner and two other teens inside the striking car were injured but expected to be okay. The 18-year-old driver wasn’t seriously injured.

Bridget says that not only will she miss her father, but so will so many other people.

“He was a friend to so many. I mean, the number of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews that he had and just the messages I’ve gotten just detailing how he would drop everything and show you around and take you out and take care of you. And that’s just the kind of person he was. And, you know, the fact that he got to do that for so many people. I know I was his daughter, so I got pretty well taken care of. But he treated everyone like they were his family,” Bridget said.

Kari is still in the hospital, but she wanted to share this statement with us:

“Tommy Doherty had an enormous network of family and friends. Whenever we went anywhere, he always won the ‘who knows more people’ game. We originally met at a multiyear East High reunion, and he has been the love and light of my life since.

Among many other attributes, Tommy was also an avid golfer, a trivia buff, an engaging storyteller, and someone who lit up every room.

I cannot describe how much we will all miss you, Tommy.”

Tommy’s calling hours are Friday, Jan. 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Falvo Funeral Home in Webster. his funeral Mass will be on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Apostles Church in Rochester.