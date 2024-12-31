Son accused of killing father with shotgun in Livingston County has extensive criminal history

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — The man accused of murdering his father in Livingston County and leaving the body at the sheriff’s office has a significant criminal history.

Richard Fluegel Jr. has been arrested at least five times in Monroe County over the past 10 years. His charges include drug-related offenses, possession of stolen property, driving while intoxicated, and leaving the scene of a crash.

Fluegel is accused of fatally shooting his father, Richard Fluegel Sr., with a shotgun in the town of Ossian.

