Son of late Rev. Florence enters race for Rochester mayor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clifford Florence Sr., the son of the late Rochester civil rights icon and minister Rev. Franklin Florence, is the latest candidate to join the Rochester mayoral race.

Florence Sr. said he will file papers on Thursday with the Monroe County Board of Elections. He said he wants to create the same positive change and hope as his father. His son, Clifford Florence Jr., also announced that he’s running for a seat on Rochester City Council.

City Council member Mary Lupien is also vying for mayor. She submitted her signed petitions on Tuesday to the Board of Elections. Shashi Sinha, a business executive at a telecom company, also kicked off his campaign.

The candidates will all run in the Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday, June 24, along with incumbent Mayor Malik Evans. You must be registered as a Democrat to vote. You can find your polling location here.