Son of RFD firefighter, who was there when dad died in ATV crash, says ‘he was always happy’

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester community is mourning the loss of Lt. David Sidorenko, a City of Rochester firefighter of 19 years who died in an ATV crash in the Catskill Mountains on Saturday.

News10NBC spoke with his son, Zachary Sidorenko, who was present during the crash. Zachary describes his father as a devoted firefighter, father, and his best friend.

“I will be proud of him until the day I die. I would not ask for a better person, better role model in my entire life,” Zachary said.

David Sidorenko, 55, was passionate about his work with the Rochester Fire Department. He spent many years with Engine 13 at Broad and Allen streets and recently became a lieutenant at Engine 19 on Lake Avenue. Outside of work, he loved playing hockey, listening to music, and enjoying the views from his boat.

David Sidorenko also loved spending time with family and friends, something he was doing that Saturday afternoon when he got into an ATV crash in Hardenburgh, NY in Ulster County.

“My dad was at a cabin with two of his best friends of 40 years from Long Island. He was there so happy to see them and I showed up there the night before so he was happy to see his son. Because we were very close so that day he was happy from the time he got up to the time we went out,” Zachary said.

Despite the pain of losing his father, Zachary finds solace in having been with him during his final moments.

“If I wasn’t there, it would be so much worse for me,” he said. “I got to see exactly how happy he was—his last moments.”

Zachary says the support the family has received from the Rochester Fire Department and others has helped them to cope. A celebration of life is open to the public and will be held at the Rochester Firefighters Union Hall on Hudson Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.

Rochester City Councilmember Willie Lightfoot, a former RFD firefighter, released a statement saying “Lt. Sidorenko’s commitment to his duty and his unwavering bravery were a source of inspiration to all who had the privilege of working alongside him.”

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.