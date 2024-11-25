Son’s quest to honor father, a decorated Vietnam veteran, hindered by missing discharge papers

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – George Rose has his father’s medal pins in his kitchen in Chili. There’s a Purple Heart; Bronze and Silver Stars; Vietnam Service Medal; Captain’s Bars; and a Green Beret.

Rose says his father was Special Forces in Vietnam.

When he came back he was an accountant and Shriner and he would often invite people in need into his home in the South Wedge for warm food, a hot shower, and a bed to rest in.

“He was very helpful to a lot of people and literally got stabbed in the back,” George Rose said.

On February 5, 2010, Donald Rose was stabbed and killed by a woman he invited in for food. His obituary called him a “decorated veteran.” But for 14 years, he has been buried without a marker because to get one his son George needs to show his father’s discharge papers.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “When you contact the Army and you ask for his discharge papers what do they tell you?”

George Rose: “That they don’t have them.”

Berkeley Brean: “That one document, that one discharge document will get you the military headstone that you want.”

George Rose: “Correct.”

I contacted the Army and shared the details of Donald and George Rose’s story. The Army advised him to file a freedom of information request.

George says he’s done that and every letter comes back saying they are “unable to locate” any information.

Berkeley Brean: “The Army told me to tell you to file a freedom of information request and get it that way.”

George Rose: “I have paperwork here.”

“It’s not that he didn’t serve. But they don’t have the paperwork on hand and that’s pretty much it. There’s no, no one is helping any further than that,” George Rose said.

I went with George Rose to Holy Sepulcher Cemetery on Monday. He searched the veteran’s section and eventually found the open space where his father is buried.

Berkeley Brean: “What would having your dad’s headstone here mean to you?”

George Rose: “Just an additional honor for him. Something so my son would know where to come if he wants to visit his grandfather. Something so anyone would know where to go.”

