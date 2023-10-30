‘Souls to the Polls’ provides rides to the polls for early voting

Souls to the Polls

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Alliance of Communities Transforming Society, League of Women Voters and First Genesis Baptist Church teamed up to offer free rides to David Gantt Center polling site to vote.

The Sunday event began with free food and entertainment at First Genesis Baptist Church on Hudson Ave. It was held to encourage and support residents to do their civic duty and make their voices heard as part of early voting in the general election.