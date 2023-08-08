South Avenue Fire House temporarily relocated due to street construction

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The South Avenue Fire House at 1261 South Ave., is closed through Sept. 1, 2023 due to the South Avenue and Elmwood Avenue Street Improvement Project. Emergency response will not be affected. Residents should call 911 for emergencies and 311 for non-emergencies.

During the closure, firefighting personnel and equipment have been relocated to the Monroe Avenue and Gardiner Avenue Fire Houses.

Walk-up visitors can find service at nearby firehouses including those at:

873 Genesee St.

315 Monroe Ave.

272 Allen St.

185 N. Chestnut St.

977 University Ave.

57 Gardiner St.

For more information about the South Avenue and Elwood Avenue Improvement Project, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/SouthAndElmwood.