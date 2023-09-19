South Bristol man, former RPD officer, charged with rape

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — A South Bristol resident has been charged with first-degree rape. New York State Police say Shawn Jordan, 39, engaged in forcible sex with a 13-year-old girl, sometime between April and June of 2022 in the town of South Bristol.

Jordan was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.

Jordan is a former Rochester Police officer who earlier this year was accused of exposing himself to a minor and acting in a lewd manner in a video chat. He was arrested in March, charged with disseminating indecent material and endangering the welfare of a child. Jordan was suspended from the police department.

State Police said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information related to Jordan to call them at (585) 398-4100.