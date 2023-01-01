South Wedge business moving forward after armed robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “He said he had a gun, which we confirmed on camera he had one. He told her to get down, he stole the money from our register and then shoved her and asked her where there was more,” Shelby said, the owner of Little Button Craft Gift Shop.

The shop is moving forward after an armed robbery. The Little Button Craft store was rattled after it says a man went into the store Thursday night, pointed a gun at an employee and stole thousands of dollars. The owner spoke exclusively with News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey.

As a small business, the store operates on a staff of five people. One person works the store at a time. After this terrifying robbery, the owner says she shut down the store until after the new year, so employees can heal as well as upping security.

Shelby says her safe space was violated.

“Immediately said we had no business being open for the rest of the year, because I don’t want to make people work in a place that they fear, I’ve already given my staff paid time off to take time and heal.”

Thursday night, an employee in the store was robbed at gun point. In the photos you can see money in his hand, and in this photo you can see him holding what appears to be a gun. Rochester Police is investigating and working to identify him. The employee is ok, but shaken. Little Button’s mission is to be open and welcoming to everyone.

“We’re scared and hurt, but we’re still here to help as a neighborhood and community.”

While that is still true, this robbery has changed the way the business will run.

“We will make sure to never have less than two people on staff at all times, we’re going card only no cash for right now I think for our employee’s psychological safety.”

Shelby says thousands of dollars were taken. She says she hopes for justice, but at the same time wants people to feel safe shopping in the South Wedge.

“It’s a place where people talk to each other and no matter who you are, or where you’ll come from, we’ll accept you, and truly bring them into our community.” Shelby added.

News10NBC has reached out to Rochester Police for more on the investigation. It is still trying to identify the suspect. If anyone has information, you’re encouraged to call police.

As for the store, it will reopen next week, on January 4th.

The store has set up a Venmo, @LittleButtonCraft for anyone who wants to donate and support the small business.