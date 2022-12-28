Southwest Airlines customers scrambling to get home after flights canceled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The ripple effects for most travelers who were booked on Southwest Airlines out of the Rochester Airport is being felt big time, as many are scrambling to find alternate flights. News10NBC also found out how the airport is operating, despite all the weather challenges over the past few days.

“I mean I’m just stuck here. I have no family here,” said Cornelia Finley. She was supposed to fly back to Alabama on Southwest Airlines, but after arriving at the airport from Syracuse, she was told that her flight was canceled. She spent the night in the terminal.

Finley says Southwest won’t even help her book a flight on another airline.

“Delta wants $700 for a ticket to take me home. I’m not going to pay $700 for a ticket I already purchased, and I should already be at home,” said Finley.

A long line of people stood at the Southwest Airlines ticket desk. All their flights were also canceled. All they can do is rebook their flights. Will Zimmer talked to News10NBC after getting his tickets.

“It looks like the earliest I’m going to be able to make it out is the first, with five layovers, and a $200 voucher. So we got something there,” said Zimmer.

It’s not his first trip to the airport.

“I’ve been here for a couple hours today, a couple hours yesterday. I was on hold with customer service for about six hours on the 26th,” said Zimmer.

Nancy Winter is trying to get to her home in Orlando.

“I would like to get out tomorrow, but that impossible, so it’s probably gonna be Thursday or Friday. Yeah, hopefully. Fingers crossed,” said Winter.

Airport officials urge travelers to keep in contact with their airlines for the latest travel updates. You can call them or get that information from their website.