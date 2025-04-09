Sparks fly during interview between Rochester mayor and News10NBC anchor

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Things turned personal after News10NBC sought a response from Mayor Malik Evans Wednesday regarding a one-on-one interview with Border Czar Tom Homan.

At a public event to announce the “Party in the Park” lineup, Mayor Evans was available for off-topic questions afterward, according to his assistant. However, when approached, the mayor was less than eager to engage.

“Brett has a question. I don’t talk to him, he’s a loser,” Evans said.

News10NBC’s Brett Davidsen asked Evans if he had seen his interview with Homan, to where he responded he hadn’t heard anything about it and that he “doesn’t really respond to hypotheticals.”

The mayor also suggested that Davidsen was “being used as a political hack.”

The interview with Homan, conducted by Davidsen, highlighted Homan’s criticism of Mayor Evans and the police chief for their comments about the officers involved in the immigration stop. Homan also expressed willingness to meet with the mayor regarding the issue.

Davidsen clarified that he reached out directly to Homeland Security in Washington to arrange the interview with Homan, and that no one facilitated the process.

Watch the full video here:

Here is the extended full interview with Homan Here:

