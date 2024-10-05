Special exhibit opening Saturday marks George Eastman Museum’s 75 years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A special exhibit begins Saturday at the George Eastman Museum on East Avenue. The world’s oldest photography museum is celebrating its 75th anniversary.,

Called “Life with Photographs: 75 Years of the Eastman Museum,” the exhibition gives visitors a look at the museum’s extensive collection and explores the many ways in which photographs have come to shape our everyday lives.

A celebration of the exhibition opening, open to the public, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 24. Advance registration is recommended and may be done here.

It will be on display from Oct. 5 through the end of August 2025.