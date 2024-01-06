Special lottery for RCSD school selection extended by a week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Deadline extended: Rochester families impacted by school closings have an extra week to select a school for their child.

The special lottery deadline was originally Friday, Jan. 5.

Rochester City School District officials say it’s been changed to Jan. 12 to allow those families more time.

The district’s reconfiguration plan will close 11 schools with a plan to reopen five.

It also includes a new grade structure — pre-K through 6th; middle school for 7-8th graders; and high schools for 9-12 graders.