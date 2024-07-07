Special needs student gets recognized for accomplishments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One Rochester mother went the extra mile to show how proud she is of her son.

Gavin Eddington is a 14-year-old Rochester City School District student with special needs. His mom, Antonia Wynter, says he’s been doing remarkably well.

She felt badly when she learned Gavin’s eighth grade student recognition event was canceled. The Rochester City School District says that was due to the ongoing heat wave at the time, and once the school days were cut short, there weren’t any other days available to reschedule it as it was the end of the school year.

Wynter contacted Board Commissioner Jacqueline Griffin to host a celebration for Gavin at the Winton Branch Library on Saturday, June 29. Family and friends gathered for the celebration. Griffin presented Gavin with a special certificate of middle school completion.

“Gavin has been wowing us and making us proud from the day he was born,” Wynter said. “So, it was really important because I know he and other children have worked so hard that this happened for them. And Gavin is an awesome superstar and we wanted him to know that his time spent the entire year until eighth grade wasn’t for nothing,” Wynter said.

Commissioner Griffin says setting up students for success is top priority.

“I’m here to support our children and make sure they have the butterfly wings they need to fly into success,” Griffin said.

Gavin will start his high school career in the fall.