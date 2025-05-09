Special Olympics athletes and officers become celebrity waiters at fundraiser

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Local law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes became celebrity waiters on Thursday night at Tully’s Good Times Restaurant in Henrietta.

The “Law & Orders Night” raised funding for Special Olympics New York. The organization provides over 48,000 athletes across the state with year-round training, competition, and health screenings.

News10NBC’s Rajae Barnes-Wright spoke with some the athletes. Watch the video in this story to hear from them. The event raised more than $1,600.