Special Olympics athletes and officers become celebrity waiters at fundraiser
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Local law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes became celebrity waiters on Thursday night at Tully’s Good Times Restaurant in Henrietta.
The “Law & Orders Night” raised funding for Special Olympics New York. The organization provides over 48,000 athletes across the state with year-round training, competition, and health screenings.
News10NBC’s Rajae Barnes-Wright spoke with some the athletes. Watch the video in this story to hear from them. The event raised more than $1,600.