Special Olympics NY hosts Upstate Fall Classic in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. – Athletes from four regions throughout New York State particpated in the Genesee Region Fall Classic presented by Wegman’s on Saturday at Kent Park in Webster.

They competed in softball team and skills, soccer team and skills, and cross country running. There were 289 athletes and Unified Partners, 90 coaches, and 30 volunteers from the Western, Genesee, Central, and Southern Tier Regions.

Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country, serving more than 42,000 athletes across New York with year-round sports training, athletic competition, and health screenings. The organization also partners with about 250 schools statewide to offer Unified Sports, where students with and without disabilities compete as teammates. All Special Olympics New York programs are offered at no cost to athletes, their families, or caregivers. Learn more about Special Olympics New York or donate here.