Special Touch Bakery hosting Thanksgiving pie sale

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a tip on how you can have your pie and feel good about it, too.

The Special Touch Bakery on Mt. Read Boulevard in Rochester continues hosting its annual Thanksgiving pie sale on Wednesday. It’s to raise money for the Holy Childhood.

What makes the Special Touch Bakery so special is that it provides job opportunities to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The director of sales explained why this annual sale is so important before the holidays.

“Well, this is like one of the biggest days of the year for the community outside of what we do wholesale. When the community comes and picks up pies, we are gonna sell about 1,600 pies this year, and that’s quite a bit — and it’s good for us and it’s good for the community,” said Mike Mirabella, director of sales. “People love it; they love supporting the mission of the bakery and of the school, which is really important and why we’re here, to put individuals to work.”

Pie pickups are available at the bakery on Mt. Read.