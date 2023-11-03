RPD finds 1-year-old dead inside Manhattan Square Park apartment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police’s Special Victims Unit is investigating after officers found a 1-year-old child dead inside an apartment building on Manhattan Square Park.

Officers were called to the apartment around 5:30 pm on Thursday for the report of an unresponsive child. RPD said the child didn’t have any obvious signs of blunt force trauma.

RPD says that, as for any case of a child’s death, the Special Victims Unit is working with its partners at the Bivona Child Advocacy Center, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, and the county’s Child Protectives. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine a cause of death.