Spectrum telephone customers in Seneca County are having trouble calling 911

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. — Spectrum telephone service customers in Seneca County are having trouble calling 911.

Callers may receive a busy signal, the line may continuously ring, or they may reach the National 911 Relay Center. If you reach the national center, you can provide them with detailed location information and they will connect you to the appropriate 911 center.

If you have Spectrum telephone service and you are not able to reach Seneca County 911 by dialing 911, you can also call the non-emergency number at 315-539-9241

Spectrum is aware of this issue and they are working on a resolution.